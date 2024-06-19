Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.330-2.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.33-$2.43 EPS.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 11.1 %

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDCO. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Patterson Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

