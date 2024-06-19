PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 1.6%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.48 and last traded at $59.65. Approximately 4,017,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,972,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.64.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

