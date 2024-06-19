PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.80

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.80 and traded as high as $35.21. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $35.02, with a volume of 113,600 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDFS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 700.40 and a beta of 1.51.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $190,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,805.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $327,515.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $190,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,805.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,490 shares of company stock worth $564,506 over the last three months. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 20.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 562,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after buying an additional 97,060 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 291,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 50,325 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 37,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 111.9% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 98,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 51,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.