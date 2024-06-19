Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PFIS. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of PFIS stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. Peoples Financial Services has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 87.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the third quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

