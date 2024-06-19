Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.19

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $9.12. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 9,424 shares.
Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.27.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter.
About Perma-Pipe International
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
