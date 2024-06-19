Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Director Lori A. Woods Acquires 4,587 Shares

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Lori A. Woods bought 4,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Up 15.4 %

Shares of CATX stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 12.98. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566,356 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,069,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

