Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PIRS stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $73.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.57%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PIRS Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

