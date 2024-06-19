Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) and Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Head to Head Review

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) and Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Aris Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -10.96% -10.51% Aris Mining 3.06% 7.64% 3.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Aris Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$5.66 million ($0.06) -28.83 Aris Mining $447.67 million 1.35 $11.42 million $0.05 78.80

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aris Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals. Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

16.3% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Aris Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Platinum Group Metals and Aris Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Aris Mining beats Platinum Group Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Platinum Group Metals

(Get Free Report)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Aris Mining

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.