PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.85 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $263.12 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.36.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total value of $568,796.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,936.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total transaction of $568,796.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,936.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,552 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.