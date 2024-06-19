PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,114 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,787,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,337,000 after purchasing an additional 298,116 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Masco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,341,000 after acquiring an additional 140,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Masco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,282,000 after acquiring an additional 159,052 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Masco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,411,000 after acquiring an additional 254,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Masco by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,934,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,325,000 after acquiring an additional 145,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAS

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.