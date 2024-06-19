PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,839 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 192,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.37. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.