Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PBPB. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Potbelly in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.82 million, a PE ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.15. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Potbelly had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. Analysts expect that Potbelly will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Potbelly Company Profile
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
