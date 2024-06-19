Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 9,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Precision Optics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 million, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Precision Optics

About Precision Optics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Optics in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Precision Optics in the 4th quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Precision Optics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 187,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

