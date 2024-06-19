Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 9,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 million, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter.
Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.
