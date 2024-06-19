Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.67

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.67 and traded as high as $76.05. Preferred Bank shares last traded at $75.08, with a volume of 52,696 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.98.
Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $71.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Preferred Bank
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
