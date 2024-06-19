PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives $61.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRCT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,777,379.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,482. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $62.00 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

