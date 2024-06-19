Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PG. Argus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PG opened at $168.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $397.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $168.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.86 and a 200-day moving average of $157.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

