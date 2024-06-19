Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

PLD stock opened at $110.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

