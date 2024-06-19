ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Free Report) by 284.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,466,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VIXY opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

