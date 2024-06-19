Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.25

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,470,563 shares traded.
Providence Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £34.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.25.
Providence Resources Company Profile
Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its principal project is the Barryroe project located in the North Celtic Sea Basin. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
