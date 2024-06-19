PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF) Trading Down 7.6%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYRGF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 12,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 13,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

PyroGenesis Canada Trading Down 7.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative net margin of 201.83% and a negative return on equity of 549.95%. The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. The company offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

