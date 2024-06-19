Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Issued By Zacks Research

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for AES in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AES
AES Stock Performance
NYSE AES opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.11. AES has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of AES by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in AES by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AES by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
About AES
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AES
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.