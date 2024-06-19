Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for Antero Resources Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Antero Resources in a report issued on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bhowal now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

AR opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,032,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,807,503.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

