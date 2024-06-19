Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CF Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CF. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $67.59 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average is $78.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 9.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 21,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,920,000 after purchasing an additional 835,557 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 19.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 232,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,459 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 286.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 25,516 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

