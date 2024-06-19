Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Carlisle Companies Incorporated Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Carlisle Companies in a report issued on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $5.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.51. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $19.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.23 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million.

CSL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

NYSE CSL opened at $421.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $430.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 413,691 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 666.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,218,000 after purchasing an additional 198,191 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

