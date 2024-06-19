Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Raised by Zacks Research

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the energy company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.89 per share.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTDR. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR stock opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $47.76 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.53. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 3.30.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 121.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

