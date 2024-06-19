Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Lifted by Zacks Research

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AOS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $64.14 and a 52-week high of $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 665.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in A. O. Smith by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in A. O. Smith by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

