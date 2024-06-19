Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Aurania Resources Ltd. Issued By Noble Financial (CVE:ARU)

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Aurania Resources in a report released on Monday, June 17th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Noble Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aurania Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

CVE ARU opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. Aurania Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$38.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Aurania Resources ( CVE:ARU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

