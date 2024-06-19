Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,721,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,493,000 after purchasing an additional 290,034 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,378 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,604,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,178,000 after acquiring an additional 203,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

