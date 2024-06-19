Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Decreased by Zacks Research

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.08 billion.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

