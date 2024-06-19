Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Qiagen in a report issued on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QGEN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Qiagen Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of QGEN opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

