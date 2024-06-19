Qilian International Holding Group Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, June 21st (NASDAQ:QLI)

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, June 21st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 21st.
Qilian International Holding Group Trading Up 8.1 %
Shares of QLI stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Qilian International Holding Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.
About Qilian International Holding Group
