Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 25,752 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1,124.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.2 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $206.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.07 and a 52 week high of $213.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

