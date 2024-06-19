Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,611 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 46,401 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Sunrun by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

Sunrun Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ RUN opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 22,549 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $272,166.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,799.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 44,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $710,317.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,210,099.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 22,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $272,166.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,799.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,143 shares of company stock worth $4,897,079 in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.