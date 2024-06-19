Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.77 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 664.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,817 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 120,661 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

