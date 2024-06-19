Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,783 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $6,158,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 373.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 140,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 110,410 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 265,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 118,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.02.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

