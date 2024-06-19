Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 103,992 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,992 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,255,000 after purchasing an additional 243,593 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $388,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.72.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.76.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

