QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.37 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for QUALCOMM in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the wireless technology company will earn $8.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.36. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.74.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $227.09 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $253.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,285.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 2,211 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 232,419 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,003 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.