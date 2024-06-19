Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Up 4.9%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 73,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 380,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Quanterix by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Quanterix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 22.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 17.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

