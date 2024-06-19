Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.49

Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.49 and traded as high as $21.23. Ranger Equity Bear ETF shares last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 18,969 shares trading hands.

Ranger Equity Bear ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of -1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49.

Get Ranger Equity Bear ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ranger Equity Bear ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranger Equity Bear ETF stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned about 0.90% of Ranger Equity Bear ETF worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ranger Equity Bear ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (HDGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index. The fund is actively-managed fund that attempts to achieve positive returns by shorting US-listed companies believed to have low earnings quality or use aggressive accounting policies. HDGE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Equity Bear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Equity Bear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.