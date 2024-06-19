Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Rating Increased to Hold at KeyCorp

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RPD. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

RPD opened at $36.33 on Monday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

