Raymond James Weighs in on OceanaGold Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.19.

OceanaGold Price Performance

OGC opened at C$3.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.82. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.61.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

