Raymond James Weighs in on OceanaGold Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter.
View Our Latest Analysis on OceanaGold
OceanaGold Price Performance
OGC opened at C$3.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.82. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.61.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OceanaGold
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.