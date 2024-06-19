Raymond James Weighs in on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:ATR)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a report released on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

