Raytech Holding Ltd.’s Quiet Period Will End on June 24th (NASDAQ:RAY)

Raytech’s (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, June 24th. Raytech had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 15th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Raytech Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ RAY opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Raytech has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $6.04.
About Raytech
