Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. Reading International has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.07.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 93.46%. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
