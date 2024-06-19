Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 0.6%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.83 and last traded at $53.04. Approximately 600,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,359,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.21.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

