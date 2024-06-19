Regency Affiliates, Inc. (RAFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Regency Affiliates Stock Up 4.9 %
OTCMKTS RAFI opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. Regency Affiliates has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $5.90.
About Regency Affiliates
