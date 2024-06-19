Renegade Gold (CVE:TGM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Renegade Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 471,212 shares trading hands.

Renegade Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

Renegade Gold Company Profile

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

