Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on July 19th

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.407 per share by the bank on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Republic Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Republic Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.35 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Republic Bancorp Company Profile
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
