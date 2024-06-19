Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Walt Disney Company’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a report issued on Monday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.89. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.20. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $459,245,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

