Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OVID. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.58. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

